RUBiS: Making “Good Progress” In Recovery

RUBiS said they continue to “make good progress in recovering gasoline that leaked at its Ferry Road Depot last week”, adding that “the evidence gathered thus far indicates that the impact of the spill is contained within the boundaries of our St. George’s Depot.”

The company said, “The leak was due to the failure of a gasket connecting a valve to a fuel pipeline. The faulty gasket was removed and replaced as soon as the leak was discovered and all other tanks, pipes, valves and equipment have subsequently been checked for continued safe operation and use.

“Inspection of monitoring wells surrounding the leak confirms the spill remains contained within RUBiS property boundaries. Gasoline was found in just one monitoring well which is now being used to recover the fuel as quickly as possible.

“Additionally, we have installed another three monitoring wells so that we can continue to monitor soil, ground water and air quality on and around the Depot during our cleanup process.

“Air monitoring devices used to test for odors and flammable vapors confirm there is no current health risk for workers at the terminal or for neighbors nearby.

“Next steps in the coming days include installation of several additional extraction wells. Extraction wells will help us recover the liquid fuel [also known as free product] more quickly and effectively, and we will also be extracting vapor from affected soil.

“The evidence gathered thus far indicates that the impact of the spill is contained within the boundaries of our St. George’s Depot. The coast line, sea water, and neighbouring properties adjacent to our St Georges Depot, have not been impacted and there has been no presence of hydrocarbons detected in the soil, air or the sea in these areas adjacent to our depot.

“RUBiS remains firmly committed to the protection of the coast line, ocean and neighbouring properties, the containment of the impact of the spill within the boundaries of our depot, and the recovery of free product that lies underground.

“We have deployed and will continue to deploy all necessary resources to remove hydrocarbons from the soil and ground water wherever detected as per international environmental standards.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News