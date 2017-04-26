Saltus Students Clean Up John Smith’s Bay

Saltus Grammar School celebrated Earth Day this year with a beach clean up at John Smith’s Bay, collecting the equivalent of 33 bags of regular trash, 18 bags of recyclables plus a few bulky items found on the beach.

Anne Hyde, Executive Director of Keep Bermuda Beautiful, “KBB was delighted that Saltus Grammar School celebrated Earth Day this year with a beach clean up at John Smith’s Bay.

“Saltus has shown great commitment to our environment by ‘adopting’ John Smith’s Bay beach and committing to clean ups in the fall and spring. Recognition really needs to go to S4 teacher and Year Coordinator, Erika Powell, who makes sure to schedule the clean ups each year and has been doing so since September 2012.

“In January 2013, Saltus formalized their commitment to environmental education and conservation by joining KBB’s Adopt-A-Spot Programme and pledging to clean John Smith’s Bay beach twice a year.

“Miss Powell coordinates with KBB to get the supplies and rounds up the students, staff and parents. It is a hands-on way to raise awareness and learn about what’s causing harm to our ocean’s marine life.

“Over the years, the Saltus school family has cleared hundreds of pounds of debris off the beach that has washed in with storms and tides. Most of the debris found is made from plastic and might show bite marks from fish or turtles mistaking it for food.”

Ms. Powell thanked those in the Saltus family who turned out at John Smith’s Bay on Saturday morning, saying: “Over ninety people helped to make our KBB clean up successful and the students did a great job representing Saltus in our community.

“In total, we collected the equivalent of 33 bags of regular trash and 18 bags of recyclables plus a few bulky items found on the beach. In addition, 10 members of the Upper Primary’s Saltus Brownies earned their community service beach clean up badge!

Ms. Hyde noted that Saltus wasn’t alone cleaning up beaches to celebrate Earth Day, saying: There was a large group of KBB volunteers at Mangrove Bay beach in Somerset as the first wave of work planned for the proposed improvements by Government and the Somerset EEZ. In addition, there were a few other teams out for Earth Day since they will be too busy in May, including: Land Rover BAR who cleaned up at Admiralty Cove in Pembroke; The Groupama Team France group who were at Southlands Beach; Artemis team members joined the Mangrove Bay beach clean up; Endeavour America’s Cup [Youth] WEST who cleaned up at Parson’s Bay in Dockyard; and Endeavour America’s Cup [Youth] EAST who cleaned up at Builder’s Bay in St. George.”

