TeamBDA Sailors Recover After Going Overboard

While training today [April 8], two sailors from TeamBDA — the island’s team for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup — were involved in a “minor on-water incident and went overboard into the Great Sound,” and were taken to hospital as a precaution, and both have been released.

TeamBDA Manager Laura Cutler said, “Whilst training in Oracle Team USA’s AC45F today [Saturday, 8th April, 2017], two TeamBDA sailors were involved in a minor on-water incident and went overboard into the Great Sound.

“Both were recovered immediately and taken to hospital in Bermuda as a precaution. Following checks at the hospital, both sailors were released on Saturday afternoon with no major issues,” she added.

“The Oracle Team USA AC45F was returned to shore with no damage or problems.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News, Sports