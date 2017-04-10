Tourism Forward: Bermuda A Leader In PR

[Part of the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s ‘Tourism Forward’ series]

Fourteen months of consecutive vacation air arrivals growth proves travel consumers are responding well to Bermuda’s positioning as a youthful sport and adventure destination.

Over the past two years, the Bermuda Tourism Authority marketing team has pitched adventure storylines to press outlets like the Wall Street Journal, hosted social media influencers like Jimmy Chin and partnered with America’s Cup teams to score brand associations with the likes of Red Bull, Sperry and others.

Bermuda Tourism Authority Public Relations Manager Jill Dill is responsible for connecting travel writers, influencers and others with Bermuda experiences that are ultimately shared with consumers through various media channels.

Getting the right media down and when they come down making sure they connect with the right experiences and making sure those experiences are as authentic as can be,” is how Ms Dill describes the process.

The strategy behind the team’s work was validated when the Bermuda Tourism Authority won the Best of Show Adrian Award for Public Relations, a big travel industry honour put on by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.

The award is presented not only based on the quality and creativity of the work, but also on whether or not the work produced tangible results or return on investment [ROI] for the destination.

Bermuda scored on all counts in 2016, seeing a dramatic shift to younger travellers, a sharp increase in vacation air arrivals and strong increases in visitor spending.

An independent study also found Bermuda’s investment in tourism was bringing home a “significant return” for the island.

Ms Dill said: “Seeing it all played out in the [media] storylines and then to get an award, that was the icing on the cake.”

The Bermuda Tourism Authority gladly shared the award with a collection of Bermudian collaborators who helped shape the island’s new storytelling. That would include Bermudian photographer Meredith Andrews, who says working with home-grown collaborators was especially satisfying – especially after hearing those collaborations contributed to a prestigious Adrian Award.

“I’m super excited about the final products we all created,” Ms Andrews said, “the last two years of storytelling in Bermuda has been amazing.”

In 2015, the Bermuda Tourism Authority began a thorough listening tour to capture the island’s voice. That led to the construction of a new brand identity which was rolled out in January of 2016 and profiled in the Tourism Forward series three months later.

Those crucial first steps, which began by listening to everyday Bermudians, produced the storytelling foundation that the travel industry now says is “best of show”.

Watch the Tourism Forward video series online at the BTA’s Vimeo channel. Tourism Forward also airs on cable on Channel 82.

Read More About

Category: All, News