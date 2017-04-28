Traffic Advisory For BTUC March On May 1

A scheduled march by the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC] on Monday [May 1] is expected to result in traffic delays in parts of the City of Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said, “The motoring public is advised that a march by the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC] is scheduled to take place Monday, May 1st at Victoria Park starting from 12 noon.

“The route of the march is as follows: departing Victoria Park – left on Washington Street, right on Victoria Street, left on Wesley Street, left on Church Street, right on Court Street, right on Front Street, right on Bermudiana Road, right on Church Street, left on Cedar Avenue – returning to Victoria Park.

“Traffic delays are anticipated in the City of Hamilton during the march and motorists are advised to follow any directions provided by police officers assisting with traffic management along the route.”

