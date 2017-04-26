Ticket Barrier System For Par-La-Ville Car Park

The City of Hamilton is advising that Par-La-Ville Car Park will be closed to all traffic from 6.00am May 1st until 6.00am on May 4th, and periodically from time to time until May 19th for the installation of the new Ticket Barrier System.

A spokesperson said, “The City of Hamilton wishes to advise all businesses, drivers and pedestrians that PLV Car Park will be closed to all traffic from 6:00am Monday, 1st May until 6:00am on Thursday, 4th May and periodically from time to time until Friday, 19th May for the installation of the new Ticket Barrier System.

“During this period, please exercise caution when coming in the car park. Barricades and signage will be posted to direct the traffic accordingly.

“The City wishes to thank everyone for their patience and understanding. Further information will be disseminated next week regarding the Barrier system in both PLV and No. 1 car parks.

“Any questions regarding the above may be directed to Ian Hind, Senior Engineer on 279-5250 or email ihind@cityhall.bm.”

