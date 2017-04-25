UK MPs Discuss Bermudians Movement In EU

The impact of Brexit on Bermudians freedom of movement in the European Union was recently discussed in UK Parliament, with Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Robin Walker saying the “post-exit immigration rules that apply to British nationals in the EU will be the subject of negotiations, as will the detail of the future relationship between the Overseas Territories and the EU.”

Shadow Minister Asks Question About Bermuda In Parliament

Shadow Minister [Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs] Catherine West asked the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union what the UK Government’s policy is on “allowing Bermuda to maintain freedom of movement in the EU after the UK leaves the EU.”

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union’s Response

In response, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Robin Walker said, “The majority of Bermudian citizens are entitled to British citizenship under the British Overseas Territories Act 2002 and as EU citizens can exercise free movement rights in the EU. This is the case for most British Overseas Territory Citizens.

“The post-exit immigration rules that apply to British nationals in the EU will be the subject of negotiations, as will the detail of the future relationship between the Overseas Territories and the EU.

“The Government has committed to fully involving the Overseas Territories in discussions on EU exit to ensure their interests are taken into account. UK Ministers and leaders of the Overseas Territories have committed to taking forward future engagement through the creation of the UK – Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council [JMC] on European Negotiations.

“The JMC met for the first time on 6-7 February 2017, chaired jointly by Robin Walker, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, and Foreign Office Minister Baroness Anelay and discussed a range of issues of interest to the Overseas Territories.”

