Upcoming Road Works: Causeway & Paget

The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public about upcoming road works that will take place on Sunday [April 23].

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of the following upcoming road works:

“On Sunday April 23 from 8am until 5:30pm traffic will be reduced to single file over The Causeway/Longbird bridge to allow for re-decking works. Traffic should allow extra time due to the expected congestion caused by the works.

“On Sunday April 23 from 8am until 6pm traffic management measures will be in place on Rural Hill, Paget from the South roundabout to Lover’s Lane to allow for resurfacing works.

“It should be noted that these works are weather dependant.”

