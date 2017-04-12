Corporation Seeking Vendors For St. George’s

The Corporation of St. George said they are seeking interested persons to be outdoor vendors in the Town of St. George during the 2017 visitor season.

“The CSG are seeking vendors to provide the visitors to the Town with a uniquely Bermudian flavor selling Bermuda made items, primarily handmade items,” a spokesperson said.

“This initiative is an ongoing attempt to try and provide more activities and opportunities in the Town for vendors for the enjoyment of our residents and visitors.

“Anyone interested in vending in the Town should contact the CSG offices at 297-1532 or via e-mail at ctrott@stgeorge.bm.”

