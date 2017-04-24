Video: Reggie Lambe Scores In Carlisle Draw

Bermuda’s Reggie Lambe scored for Carlisle United in the 59th minute as they played to a 3-3 draw against Crawley Town.

The club’s match report said, “Carlisle were dealt a cruel blow as they had victory ripped out of their hands with almost the last kick of the game on a day when they had worked so hard to get into a winning position.

“Carlisle looked confident and Ibehre timed his run to get past the back line and cut it back into the penalty area as he latched on to a ball over the top. Proctor watched it onto his boot but a poor connection meant his shot was always heading wide.

“Crawley soaked up the pressure and hit back with venom when Collins shielded a pass with his back to goal. He was allowed to turn and it suddenly opened up in front of him, inviting the shot. He accepted the invitation and stroked an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

“Carlisle looked for a response and Ibehre had a goal chalked out as Morris fell to the floor when a high ball came into the box. Lambe was next to try his luck with a low shot from distance which flew through legs. Morris had to take care as he pulled it into his chest.

“An already tough ask became a very difficult job when Collins waited for a miscued high ball to drop inside the area. Keeper Mark Gillespie raced off his line to try to get a punch but the referee wasted no time at all in pointing to the spot as the big striker toppled to the floor. Collins dusted himself down to finish the spot kick off with a cruncher which zipped into the bottom corner.

“Carlisle were right back in it moments later when Grainger lifted a pass over the top in search of his strikers. The in-form Jabo Ibehre was left with just the keeper to beat and he did everything right as he took a touch before clipping his fourth goal in four games into the waiting net.

“The visitors should have been back on level terms with their very next attack when Lambe surged through two challenges from inside his own half. The keeper held his ground and the wide man was disappointed to see his rasper angle over the bar.

“Carlisle didn’t allow their heads to drop and they equalised just before the break when Liddle came up in support of the attack. His cross was perfect and former-Red Devil Jamie Proctor jumped high to nod a blistering header past substitute keeper Yusuf Mersin.

“Carlisle were on the front foot from the kick off of the second half with balls into the box from Devitt and Proctor which tested the home defence. But it was Cox who had the first shot on target when he stayed wide for a ball into the area. It eventually came to him but he put a grass-cutter right at Gillespie.

“Another Lambe cross had Proctor interested at the other end but he was closely marked and his header rose high into the air. Ibehre tried to shield it but he was quickly closed down.

“But the Red Devils could do nothing about a wonderful defence splitting pass from Proctor which left Lambe one-on-one with Mersin. A touch with his toe left the stopper on the floor and all that was left to do was to make sure that it crossed the line and hit the back of the net.

“United dominated the possession and the territory as they peppered the box with crosses, with Devitt and Lambe always an outlet, but goal mouth scrambles and ricochets went the way of the hosts as they looked to stay in touch.

“Payne had another volley whip straight at Gillespie from a half cleared set piece, and a header from Collins looped onto the roof of the net through a late good spell, but it was left to Smith to grab the share of the points when he volleyed a crisp finish past Gillespie from very close range.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports, Videos