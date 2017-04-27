Video: Salvation Army Launch Annual Appeal

The Salvation Army announced the opening of their annual Red Shield Appeal; their signature fundraising drive which helps to fund their network of social and community services to individuals and families.

“The Salvation Army also celebrates 121 years of service to Bermuda, and the Red Shield Appeal has been a feature in Bermuda for over the past 60 years,” a spokesperson said.

“The appeal to the Bermudian community for donations and support ensures that we can give hope where it is needed most, through our social welfare and community services.”

The 15-minute live video replay of today’s press conference is below:

“Among our of the positive events in Bermuda this year, there are still vulnerable Bermudians who rely on these programs on a daily basis.

“The Appeal kicks off officially on May 1st, but some of you may have received your envelope in the mail already, we ask that you pray hard and consider supporting in some way.

“Red Shield funds help The Salvation Army deliver our services ranging from street outreach programs , shelter for the homeless, Addiction Treatment, assisting families in crisis and Food Banks, to Family and Spiritual Counceling, to Emergency and Disaster services.

The Salvation Army added that everyone can get involved by volunteering at their Tag Day on May 10th.

