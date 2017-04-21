Villas At The Loren Being Offered From $3.8M

Bermuda’s newest luxury hotel, The Loren at Pink Beach, has officially launched the ‘Villas at The Loren’, with 3, 555 square foot villas available at a pre-sale price of $3.8 million.

“As part of the boutique hotels offerings, 7 standalone Villa Residences are in the process of being constructed onsite. Starting at $4.2M completed and $3.8M pre-sale, the 3, 555 sq. ft. villas are a unique opportunity for hotel condominium ownership,” a spokesperson said.

“The purchase of each villa grants the owner membership to the hotel’s private club. Inclusive in this membership is a 10% discount on all food and beverage services and access to all hotel amenities including The Spa at The Loren, state of the art fitness center, heated pools, etc. Villa owners are also granted access to all concierge services as well as room service.

“Each 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom villa, complete with plunge pool and garage, has the potential to be entered back into the hotel inventory.

“Designed with modern ‘lock off’ potential in mind, the villas are easily subdivided into three stand-alone units allowing owners significant flexibility.

“Options range from placing each of the three units into the hotel inventory to owners occupying one half of the villa while the other half is occupied by hotel guests.

“This lock off concept is unique to Bermuda in that both guests and owners have access to their own separate and private entrances, creating no unnecessary interaction between the various villa occupants.

“In this respect, each villa has the potential to generate additional income for owners. This however is not a requirement; villas may also be purchased as private residences.

“The villas may be purchased with The Loren furniture package or, alternatively, unfurnished. Purchase of this furniture package is a requirement for villas placed into the hotel inventory. Villas not entering the hotel inventory also have the option to purchase the furniture package.”

The villas are available for purchase through Rego Sotheby’s International Realty, and RSIR partner Penny MacIntyre said, “Initial feedback from prospective local and international purchasers has been remarkable. The market been awaiting newly constructed product that has a contemporary feel reflective of today’s luxury lifestyle.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News