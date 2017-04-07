CedarBridge Holds Vocational Career Fair
The Department of Works and Engineering was one of many employers who attended the CedarBridge Vocational Career Fair this morning to offer information to students about a multitude of careers. They also gave live demonstrations of their work roles and duties including road marking.
The theme of this year’s Career Fair was “Endless Possibilities – Building Community Partnerships” and the objective was to allow students the opportunity to explore their career aspirations and evaluate life-planning skills.
It gives them the opportunity to interact with potential internship possibilities, mentors and work experiences related to their career aspirations.
