CedarBridge Holds Vocational Career Fair

April 7, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Department of Works and Engineering was one of many employers who attended the CedarBridge Vocational Career Fair this morning to offer information to students about a multitude of careers. They also gave live demonstrations of their work roles and duties including road marking.

The theme of this year’s Career Fair was “Endless Possibilities – Building Community Partnerships” and the objective was to allow students the opportunity to explore their career aspirations and evaluate life-planning skills.

It gives them the opportunity to interact with potential internship possibilities, mentors and work experiences related to their career aspirations.

