Window Shatters As Bus Snags Hanging Wire
A Bermuda Public Transportation bus had a side window shatter this morning [April 16] while on its route in St. David’s.
The bus which was travelling on Lighthouse Hill snagged a low hanging wire which broke and resulted in a side window on the vehicle shattering. Bernews understands from bystanders that many residents have reported outages in phone and internet services. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
what another bus outta service...last week the bus I was on the brakes where sticking smoke coming from the bus , all seemed alright but thankfully the driver got us all off on Rual hill.