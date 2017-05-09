AC Transportation Tickets Now Available

Transportation tickets for the 35th Americaâ€™s Cup are now available for the public to book ferry tickets and parking in advance. Bookings must be made online here.

“Americaâ€™s Cup ticketholders are encouraged to travel to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village on dedicated ferry services that will travel to and from Hamilton daily with additional weekend services to and from St. Georgeâ€™s,” the ACBDA said.

“This is a faster, more convenient way for spectators to travel to the race events and it will reduce the volume of traffic and possible congestion on the roads in the west end.

“Travel by dedicated Americaâ€™s Cup Village ferry is $5 each way per adult and $2.50 per child.

“A detailed transportation plan developed by the ACBDA, Marine & Ports and other government agencies will ensure that thousands of spectators can travel easily and efficiently to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village.”

Dedicated Americaâ€™s Cup Village Ferry

“The Americaâ€™s Cup Village opens to the public on Friday May 26th at 3:00pm with the first Louis Vuitton Americaâ€™s Cup Qualifier races starting at 5:00pm. An elaborate Bermuda-themed Opening Ceremony featuring Bermudaâ€™s legendary musician Gene Steede and a line-up of other great local entertainers will take to the Main Stage at 8:30pm, followed by fireworks and other great surprises for the audience.

“The ferry schedule for day one has four ferries going to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village in time for the first race and at least six ferries returning to Hamilton at various times at the end of the night.

“A dedicated Americaâ€™s Cup Village ferry is also available from St Georgeâ€™s on 26th May, arriving before the first race and returning after the Opening Ceremony finishes at 10.30pm. The full schedule of ferries can be seen online here.

Public transport and motorbikes

“Other than the dedicated Americaâ€™s Cup Village ferry there are a range of alternate transport options.

“The public bus, public ferry, taxi or motorbikes are also recommended. These vehicles all have full access to Dockyard as normal. Those arriving at Dockyard by public ferry will have the option to ride a free shuttle train from in front of the Clocktower Mall to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village or they can walk from the Dockyard ferry terminal to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village.

“Locals are encouraged to ride their motorbike to the event as bike parking is free and thereâ€™s plenty of it close to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village entrance. Helmets should be stored on the bike as they cannot be taken into the event.

Private Cars

“Due to restricted parking availability in Dockyard, there will be restricted access for private cars to Dockyard on Americaâ€™s Cup race days between 10.30am and 4.00pm [2.00pm to 8.00pm on May 26th, the first day of racing and the night of the official Opening Ceremony].

“There will be a road checkpoint operating just after Boaz Island, at Greys Bridge, from 10.30am each day the Americaâ€™s Cup Village is open*. This will only allow accredited and public service vehicles, including taxis and minibuses through to Dockyard, as well as all motorbikes and scooters.

“People booked on Spectator Boats leaving from Dockyard are advised to travel by public ferry, bus, taxi or pre-arranged transport to Dockyard. They can also use the Park n Ride facility for the Americaâ€™s Cup Village and take a free shuttle train to the Clocktower Mall in Dockyard. Spectator Boat passengers are advised to be at their assigned dock 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time.

“For spectators who choose to drive their car, large parking lots have been assigned and must be pre-booked online here. A shuttle service will take spectators from the parking areas to the Americaâ€™s Cup Village.

Park n Ride

“Parking lots have been arranged at:

Boaz Island Sports Field

Warren Simmons Field near Somerset Marketplace

Somerset Primary

Sandyâ€™s Secondary School and

West End Primary

“Organisers anticipate that not all parking areas will be required and will only be opened as needed. Boaz Island Sports Field will be the primary parking area and on high traffic days the other fields will be opened as needed.

“Motorists will book their Park n Ride online for $25 per car when booked in advance [$30/car if booked within 24 hours of use]. The online system will automatically book the closest available parking area.

“This includes all passengers and the return shuttle service to Americaâ€™s Cup Village. Shuttle service is available from each area and runs on a 15-minute loop, either by ferry or minibus [includes accessibility]. Park n Ride can be booked online here.

“*The Americaâ€™s Cup Village is open daily from May 26th to June 27th except for the following days when it will be closed: June 1st, June 5th, June 9th, June 14th, June 15th, June 16th, June 19th, June 22nd and June 23rd. Ongoing transportation information is available here.”

