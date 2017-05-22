ACBDA Clarifies Restricted Marketing Order

“I want to make it very clear that any existing street stand or road side vendor is not affected by this order, and that anyone wishing to set up a new stand inside of the restricted zone, subject to permission from the appropriate Government entities, can ask the ACEA to agree,” America’s Cup Bermuda CEO Mike Winfield said.

CURB Calls For “Government To Immediately Restore Street-Selling Rights”

Mr Winfield’s comments follow after CURB called for the “Government to immediately restore the street-selling rights of ordinary Bermudians outside of America’s Cup Village” to “avoid the appearance of economic and cultural apartheid.”

CURB said, “We also recognize the subtle forces of racism. We view the America’s Cup Restricted Marketing Order, 2017, while protecting the rights and brands of participants and sponsors of AC35, as restricting the rights of less-well-off Bermudians in particular. A common practice of legally selling goods on the streets has been curtailed by this Order, save for Bermuda Day.

“An event which has been billed as one that will benefit all of Bermuda now restricts those most in need. To avoid the appearance of economic and cultural apartheid, we call on the Government to immediately restore the street-selling rights of ordinary Bermudians outside of America’s Cup Village.”

ACBDA CEO Responds

In responding to CURB’s statement, which he said was ”based on inaccurate information,” Mr Winfield said. “I am personally saddened to learn that any person or group would consider the Restricted Marketing Order, or any temporary regulations put in place in preparation for the America’s Cup to be restricting the rights of any Bermudians.

“I acknowledge that had the Restricted Marketing Order been better explained to the community before it was published, we could have allayed some of the concerns and fears that ensued due to misinterpretation of some of the clauses. However, we have worked continuously to update the information and to answer questions ever since, including a detailed press statement on May 17th.

“We enclose again, maps detailing the restricted areas that clearly show the large areas where legal street traders can vend, that is, on any road in Bermuda including Middle Road and most of the main road leading in to Somerset Village. The restricted areas involve only small parts of the road and along the waterside to the Rail Trail, areas where vendors do not usually trade.

“I want to make it very clear that any existing street stand or road side vendor is not affected by this order, and that anyone wishing to set up a new stand inside of the restricted zone, subject to permission from the appropriate Government entities, can ask the ACEA to agree.

“I can tell you that permission has already been granted to some and would be granted to others provided the application does not infringe the rights of commercial partners, sponsors or licensees, many of which are Bermudian entities who have invested much to participate.

“These conditions are common with international events to prevent ambush marketing and while I understand that many in Bermuda are not aware of such conditions internationally, I can assure all that every effort has and will continue to be made to be inclusive while protecting existing rights.

“America’s Cup Bermuda has worked to ensure inclusivity in preparing for hosting this event, including but not limited to establishing the Local Business Opportunities Committee last year, with a mandate to engage and assist local small businesses and entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the opportunities that have and will continue to arise from Bermuda hosting such a large-scale quality international event.

“That committee, led by Denise Riviere, combines the skill and experience of the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, the Emperial Group, namely Eugene Dean, Corin Smith and Gladwyn Simmons, the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce, the City of Hamilton, The Bermuda Tourism Authority, WEDCo, HUB1 and the Corporation of St. George’s, who have worked to ensure maximum benefit and equal opportunity for any interested vendors, and local businesses. Indeed, that committee has brought their respective organisations together to create opportunities for local vendors outside of America’s Cup Village, spearheaded by America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA].

“In a further effort to ensure all are properly aware and briefed on the facts, this committee has invited all vendors in Bermuda, who may feel impacted by the Order to attend a public information session at St Paul AME Centennial Hall in Hamilton on Monday May 22nd from 6:00pm. This was decided on Thursday of last week and invitations were sent out as well as being advertised. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“With the details of the Restricted Marketing Order since being explained to the public, we hope it is now clear that locals are not curtailed from the practice of legally selling goods on the streets.”

The Restricted Marketing Maps follow below [PDF here]:

