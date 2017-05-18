Police Advisory: Deceptive E-mail Circulating

In light of a deceptive e-mail circulating claiming to be from “Inspector Williams Ford of the Interpol Bermuda Unit” stating that the recipient’s significant other was arrested, the police are reminding the public to remain vigilant regarding online fraud.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service would like to remind members of the public to remain vigilant regarding online fraud, in light of a deceptive e-mail circulating claiming to originate from Headquarters, Revenue Department, HM Customs Yacht Reporting Centre, St. George’s, Bermuda.

“The e-mail alleges to be from an Inspector Williams Ford of the Interpol Bermuda Unit and states that the recipient’s significant other was arrested and is still in custody, but once the e-mail is responded to, they will work to release the detained person.

“Once again, residents are advised not to respond to unsolicited correspondence [via e-mail, fax, letter or telephone call] and individuals should be extremely cautious when asked to send funds to persons who have contacted them unexpectedly, especially via the internet.”

