Hurricane Preparedness Week Being Held

The Ministry of National Security advised that Hurricane Preparedness Week will be observed from May 8 – 12, which is earlier than in previous years.

According to the Ministry the early recognition of the week is due in part to the increased activity surrounding the America’s Cup and also to coincide with the United States’ hurricane awareness observation.

“As a reminder, hurricane season is from June 1 – November 30. And in preparation, the Minister of National Security, Minister Jeffrey Baron convened an Emergency Measures Organisation [EMO] earlier this week to review Government’s disaster readiness,” the Ministry said.

“EMO members in attendance included co-chair, Acting Police Commissioner Paul Wright, Deputy Governor Ginny Ferson, and key representatives from the Bermuda Regiment, the Bermuda Police Service, the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service, the Ministries of Public Works, Tourism Development and Transport, Social Development and Sport and BELCO.

“Matters discussed included the Bermuda Weather Service’s 2017 storm overview, EMO agency readiness and Hurricane Preparedness Week activities.

Minister Baron said, “Even though we are a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, we felt it was important to convene an EMO meeting to assess our severe storm and hurricane protocols.

“As all of Bermuda can appreciate this is an incredibly busy time for our security services personnel, as representatives who are part of the EMO are also members of the Joint Agency Command Centre [JACC] – the body charged with overseeing the safety and security of the America’s Cup. There has been a great deal of agency collaboration over these past several months, so what is evident is that our emergency readiness and protocols are current.

“Our Island historically has prepared well for storms, however our message as we head into hurricane season is not to become complacent. And we encourage members of the public to tune into the Emergency Broadcast Station to learn more about various aspects of preparedness which we believe will greatly assist the community.”

The Ministry added, “During Hurricane Preparedness Week the Bermuda Government’s Emergency Broadcast Facility 100.1FM will air from 2.00 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.and will feature daily preparedness information including the following:

Monday 8 May: Personal Safety: [Updating personal plans, ensure first aid kits are stocked, update medications, stocking up on hurricane supplies, securing pets and having adequate power sources for cell phones, tablets etc.].

Tuesday 9 May: Family Safety: [Updating plans for families, seniors].

Wednesday 10 May: Financial Security: [Overview of insurance of properties, vehicles, securing sensitive documents].

Thursday 11 May: Strengthening Homes: [Undertaking repairs around the home, trimming trees, securing vehicles].

Friday 12 May: Checking on the Community and Neighbors: [Assisting vulnerable neighbors, assisting schools or churches in the community].

