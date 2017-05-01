Advisory: Unloading/Trucking Of Airport Materials

From Tuesday [May 2] to Sunday [May 7] between 7am and 10pm, materials for the airport construction will be unloaded at Penno’s Wharf and transported to the airport site, and this may affect traffic flow and noise levels.

A statement from Aecon said, “From Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 7, between the hours of 7am and 10pm, we will be unloading materials at Penno’s Wharf and trucking them to the airport site in preparation for the construction of the new airport terminal. This will involve 15 trucks over a 15-hour period each day.

“We expect this to affect traffic flow and we encourage people travelling to and from St. George’s to allow extra time for travel. This may also impact noise levels. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. For further information, please call Skyport on 293-2470.”

Read More About

Category: All