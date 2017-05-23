First World Triathlon Series To Be In April 2018

The Bermuda Tourism Authority and the International Triathlon Union [ITU] have signed a three-year contract to host World Triathlon Series events, with the first race to be held on April 28, 2018.

Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas said, “Our warm climate in April offers perfect conditions for racing. We invite triathletes to enjoy some early season training, kick off their race calendar and bring their friends and families to relax on our pink sand beaches.”

A spokesperson said, “ITU has already inspected and approved the race course for the World Triathlon Bermuda. Sprint and standard distances will offer a swim in the crystal clear Atlantic Ocean, a challenging bike course over hilly terrain and a run along the picturesque Front Street with its colorful buildings in the center of Bermuda’s capital Hamilton.”

“The home of ITU World Champion Flora Duffy, Bermuda will welcome triathletes from around the world to its beautiful island one hour off the US East Coast.

“Athletes and their families will enjoy a full weekend of festivities and can reach Bermuda with daily direct flights from major hubs such as New York City, Boston and Philadelphia in the USA, Toronto in Canada, and London in the UK.”

Reigning ITU World Champion Flora Duffy said, “Bermuda is my home, a place that I am drawn to, it’s where I belong and I am excited to welcome triathletes to an island that is set apart by its location and way of life. Bermuda is about the people you meet, and a land that has its own mystique.

“But whilst Bermudians are welcoming, remember that Corkscrew Hill is an absolute beast on the bike and I will look forward to taking it on against the best in the world. They will need to be at their best to catch me. It looks like a snake climbing a wall and is so narrow and technical that we will have to race up single file.

” Add local crowds cheering on either side and the atmosphere will be spectacular; these are the memories we will all treasure as athletes.”

ITU President Marisol Casado said, “We love the technical course that will challenge our elites and provide a breathtaking scenery to age group athletes. Bermuda is very accessible for athletes from North America and Europe. The race on April 28th, 2018 provides a much-needed opportunity for them to start off their ITU season in a warm climate close to home.”

Registration to enter World Triathlon Bermuda will open shortly.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports, Videos