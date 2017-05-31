First Responders Trained To Treat Jellyfish Stings

A local expert in treating jellyfish stings, and in particular those of the Portuguese-Man-of-War variety, provided training to some first responders this month.

Bermuda Hospitals Board’s [BHB] Dr David Wakely trained more than 20 Marine Police officers and Royal Bermuda Regiment soldiers in the best way to treat burns and stings caused by Portuguese-Man-of-War.

A BHB Emergency Medicine and Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine physician, Dr Wakely sees many cases of jellyfish stings particularly in the spring and summer.

“In readiness for the surge in water activities the Bermuda Police Service requested the training to increase the awareness of marine first aid. They invited the members of the Royal Bermuda Regiment as well as staff from Medical House,” BHB said.

“The Medical House staff were present to learn what products the Emergency Department recommends victims use to treat their stings.

According to Dr. Wakely most victims do not have to attend the hospital for treatment. Those who know what to do can treat themselves or others who know can help victims.

He also advised that hospital treatment should be considered in the case of toddlers, the elderly, those with serious medical conditions, those who have been stung over large areas of their bodies or those who have been stung in sensitive areas like the face, mouth and groin.

BHB said: What to do in the case of a Portugueses Man-of-War sting

1] Safety first

Use gloves

Keep bystanders back

Identify the main sail / body parts of the animal

Look for trailing stinger / tentacles

2] Remove the tentacles

Remove main body of the animal from victim if still attached

Wash affected area with seawater, to flush away any tentacles

Cover area in shaving foam [stingers are now in the foam]

Scrape foam off with blunt spatula

3] Inactivate the stingers

Soak the area in vinegar for 5 – 10 minutes

Leave soaking for 5-10 minutes

4] Treat the pain

Hot packs on affected area

Consider putting victim in showers and running shower hot as tolerable

Keep hot pack / shower on area for 30minutes

Read More About

Category: All, News