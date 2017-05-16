Upgrades Complete For BHB’s CT Scanner

On island radiation therapy is another step closer to being a reality, with the Bermuda Hospitals Board announcing that upgrades to one of its CT scanners have been completed.

BHB Consultant Oncologist Dr Christopher Fosker’s interview on the new service – Part 1

A spokesperson said, “Installation teams from General Electric [GE] and LAP Laser installed the equipment and software earlier this month.

BHB Consultant Oncologist Dr Christopher Fosker’s interview on the new service – Part 2

“BHB has partnered with Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre to support the Radiation Therapy Unit. As part of that therapy, patients have to undergo a simulation. The upgrades undertaken allow the CT scanner to be used for this service. To date six patients have used the new CT service.

“Bermuda Cancer & Health Centre funded the upgrade.”

Read More About

Category: All, News