Insurer Pledges $50K For Inclusive Playground

MAMA and Boundless Playground said they are “thrilled” to announce the lead sponsor of the redesign of the WindReach Bermuda playground as Brit Insurance.

Brit, a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has pledged $50,000 towards the initiative, which will go towards the renovations that will bring recreational space for visitors of all ages to WindReach and more inclusive play for children of varying abilities.

Mark Cloutier, Executive Chairman of Brit Limited, said: “Contributing to the communities in which we operate has always been important at Brit, and I am therefore delighted that we have been able to support the Boundless Playground at WindReach as part of Brit’s Corporate and Social Responsibility Programme.

“Boundless Playground are doing vital work in promoting social inclusion, something we at Brit are passionate about. We are very proud to be supporting this initiative and we look forward to seeing the development of the site over the next year.”

MAMA’s first fundraiser for the initiative, a Wine Tasting and Silent Auction held in March, was also a huge success. Due to the generosity of over 80 businesses and families who donated auction prizes, the organization was able to raise over $40,000.

Rebecca Lucking, MAMA President, stated: “Brit are committed to their social responsibility programme with charitable partnerships around the globe. We are delighted that they have chosen to support our initiative here in Bermuda, and their lead sponsorship has given our campaign a vital boost.

“With this and the overwhelming support from local businesses and families we have raised over $110,000 in the first two month’s since launch. We still have a long way to go but we are confident that we can begin to start work on the site before the year is out”

The playground currently on the grounds at the WindReach facility in Warwick was installed nearly 20 years ago. The facility has strived to meet the ever-increasing demand for operational funding and capital projects but they have not been able to make the renovation of their playground a priority. The current playground structure is showing many areas that are in need of repair and revitalization.

The design for the inclusive playground will allow children and adults of varying abilities to have access to a diverse range of play equipment – that can challenge all skill levels – and will allow those with special needs the opportunity for social inclusion.

It will also teach children of all abilities that everyone has their differences and similarities. The space will also be used as a safe garden for visitors to WindReach’s dementia day centre.

MAMA and Boundless Playground are aiming to raise $300,000 to revamp this essential asset to both WindReach and the community. With the generous contribution from Brit Insurance and the fundraising efforts from the MAMA team, the playground renovations are a step closer to reality.

Boundless Playground Bermuda will continue to raise money through donations and fundraisers and is hoping to recruit local expertise to help make this vision a reality. There are several ways to get involved with bringing the playground to life including volunteer opportunities and donations.

For more information about Boundless Playground, contact Robyn Bardgett at 536-4945 or email robyn.bardgett@gmail.com.

