Census: 98% Of Assessment Numbers Counted

Premier Michael Dunkley announced a 98% completion rate for the 2016 Census data collection, saying he is “impressed with this completion rate and would like to thank all households, interviewers, businesses and the Department of Statistics staff who made this possible.”

The Department of Statistics now has a variety of activities that must be completed prior to the completion of a preliminary report by the autumn of 2017, including:

1. Data Entry and Processing

2. Data Verification and Quality Assurance

3. Data Tabulations, Evaluation and Data Analysis

Mrs. Melinda Williams, Director of the Department of Statistics said, “The completion of data collection is a key milestone in a population and housing census.

“However, much work remains in order to produce a quality publication containing preliminary results and my team is committed to achieving this goal.”

