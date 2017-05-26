Crown And Anchor At America’s Cup Village

Visitors to the America’s Cup will experience “more of a Bermudian atmosphere with the addition of Crown and Anchor tables” in the America’s Cup Village, the ACBDA said today.

The full list of dates Crown and Anchor will be available in the America’s Cup Village is: 27, 31 May and 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 June

The ACBDA said, “Run by local company 14/68 Entertainment Limited [trading as Funtyme Entertainment] four Crown and Anchor tables will be set up inside tents located next to the Main Stage, adding to the party atmosphere already expected across the America’s Cup Village.

“The popular Bermuda game will be available for fans on selected dates, starting on Saturday, May 27th. On that date Wyclef Jean will perform after the start of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifier races that day, and the Official Opening Ceremony will also take place that evening, starting at 8.30pm.

“For anyone unsure what Crown and Anchor is, it is a simple gambling game using dice that originated in the 18th century and was played by sailors in the Royal Navy. In Bermuda it is reserved for very special sporting occasions and public holidays, such as Cup Match and now the 35th America’s Cup.

“Crown and Anchor will also be available on May 31st, which is Ladies Day at the America’s Cup Village and includes themed entertainment and special acts, plus champagne, wine and cocktail promotions and a fashion showcase.

I”n June the Crown and Anchor tents will be open at weekends to coincide with some of the big race days on the event calendar. The weekend of June 2nd to the 4th will see the final races of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers take place, and the beginning of the semi-finals of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs.

“The weekend of June 10th and 11th sees the excitement build on the water in the final of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs. The America’s Cup Village will be open from 11.30am until 7pm, with the Crown and Anchor tables open all day, and racing scheduled to take place between 2pm and 4pm.

“The tables will open again for the final two weekends in June [17th and 18th; 24th and 25th], when Oracle Team USA will defend their title in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.”

Category: All, Entertainment