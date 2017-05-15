Details Of Work Permits Issued For AC & Airport

Responding to Parliamentary Questions in the House of Assembly from Opposition MP Diallo Rabain, Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin provided details on the number of work permits related to the America’s Cup as well as for companies involved with the airport redevelopment.

Work Permits Related To The America’s Cup: 1,028

The first question was, “Will the Honourable Minister please provide the number of work permits issued and those that have been applied for and not decided on with employment categories [for issued and applied for] that are directly related to the America’s Cup?

The answer was, “Work Permits Issued: to date, there have been 1,028 work permits issued – see attached list. Work Permits Applied for, but no decision: to date, there have been 13 work permits applied for but there is no decision as yet – see attached list.”

According to a breakdown in the Parliamentary Questions reply, 236 of the permits were for sailor/crew support with all the six America’s Cup teams having between 18 to 51 in that category.

Some of the other categories listed included 225 for technical, 4 for medical, 45 for media/broadcasting, 344 for administration, and 13 for retails, with a note that “ACEA Retail and Hospitality Short-Term permits are for staff attending Bermuda during the AC35 event only.”

Screenshot from the Parliamentary Questions reply:

Work Permits Related To The Airport Development: 59

The question was, “Will the Honourable Minister please provide the number of work permits issued and those that have been applied for and not decided on, with employment categories [for issued and applied for] that are directly related to the Aecon, Skyport, Aecon Concessions, or any other company involved with the airport development?

The Minister’s reply was, “Work Permits Issued: to date, there have been 59 work permits issued – see attached list. Work Permits Applied for, but no decision: there are currently no work permits that have been applied for and which have no decision as yet.”

According to the listing of the 59 permits in the Parliamentary Questions reply, the work permits were for positions including, but not limited to, Project Director, Utility Locator, Pile Driver Operator, Loader Operator, Piling Specialist, Technical Analyst, Aviation Security Advisor, Senior Hydro-Geologist and more.

Mr Rabain also asked “how many work permit holders with employment within an occupation that requires National Certification [Electricians, Welders, Motor Mechanics and Landscape Gardeners] have obtained National Certification and how many that have not obtained National Certification and how long have they had a Work Permit without obtaining National Certification,” and the full reply is in the PDF below.

The Parliamentary Questions follows below [PDF here]

