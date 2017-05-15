EIU Analysis On OBA, PLP & Upcoming Election

“Risks are high that the OBA will suffer losses in the election amid dwindling public support,” a recent Economist Intelligence Unit analysis said, adding that the PLP “benefit not only from its ability to mobilise its more activist backers in demonstrations, but also from the selection in November of a new leader.”

The EIU said, “The political scene will be dominated in the short term by manoeuvring ahead of the general election, which is due by December 2017.

“The governing centre right One Bermuda Alliance [OBA] is now a minority government, holding 17 of the 36 seats in the House of Assembly [the elected lower house] following the defection from the party of Mark Pettingill, a lawmaker, in March 2017. His resignation followed the defection in 2016 of Shawn Crockwell. Both men will now sit in the legislature as independents.

“Although the opposition centre-left Progressive Labour Party [PLP] also holds 17 seats, in practice the OBA still has a working majority, as Mr Pettingill has vowed to support the OBA’s legislative agenda. However, there is no leeway for further dissent within the OBA.

“The Economist Intelligence Unit’s baseline forecast is that the premier, Michael Dunkley, will serve out his term, which has just nine months to run, but risks are high that the OBA will suffer losses in the election amid dwindling public support.

Noting that the “OBA was hit” by “days of strikes by public-sector workers,” as well as “unrest and clashes with the police in December, when protesters demonstrated outside the legislature against a controversial airport redevelopment plan,” the EIU said there is “a high risk of further protests in 2017, which could further damage the government’s standing.”

“Furthermore, the opposition PLP will benefit not only from its ability to mobilise its more activist backers in demonstrations, but also from the selection in November of a new leader, David Burt, who replaced the ill and unpopular Marc Bean. These events have revived the PLP’s chances ahead of the next election.

“Although the OBA will strive to boost its standing on the back of a recovering economy and Bermuda’s hosting of the America’s Cup yacht race in June—the largest event ever hosted by the country—the election will be close, but with the PLP looking increasingly well positioned to win.”

