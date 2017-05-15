EIU Analysis On OBA, PLP & Upcoming Election
“Risks are high that the OBA will suffer losses in the election amid dwindling public support,” a recent Economist Intelligence Unit analysis said, adding that the PLP “benefit not only from its ability to mobilise its more activist backers in demonstrations, but also from the selection in November of a new leader.”
The EIU said, “The political scene will be dominated in the short term by manoeuvring ahead of the general election, which is due by December 2017.
“The governing centre right One Bermuda Alliance [OBA] is now a minority government, holding 17 of the 36 seats in the House of Assembly [the elected lower house] following the defection from the party of Mark Pettingill, a lawmaker, in March 2017. His resignation followed the defection in 2016 of Shawn Crockwell. Both men will now sit in the legislature as independents.
“Although the opposition centre-left Progressive Labour Party [PLP] also holds 17 seats, in practice the OBA still has a working majority, as Mr Pettingill has vowed to support the OBA’s legislative agenda. However, there is no leeway for further dissent within the OBA.
“The Economist Intelligence Unit’s baseline forecast is that the premier, Michael Dunkley, will serve out his term, which has just nine months to run, but risks are high that the OBA will suffer losses in the election amid dwindling public support.
Noting that the “OBA was hit” by “days of strikes by public-sector workers,” as well as “unrest and clashes with the police in December, when protesters demonstrated outside the legislature against a controversial airport redevelopment plan,” the EIU said there is “a high risk of further protests in 2017, which could further damage the government’s standing.”
“Furthermore, the opposition PLP will benefit not only from its ability to mobilise its more activist backers in demonstrations, but also from the selection in November of a new leader, David Burt, who replaced the ill and unpopular Marc Bean. These events have revived the PLP’s chances ahead of the next election.
“Although the OBA will strive to boost its standing on the back of a recovering economy and Bermuda’s hosting of the America’s Cup yacht race in June—the largest event ever hosted by the country—the election will be close, but with the PLP looking increasingly well positioned to win.”
So, The Economist has finally figured out that the average man in the street is an idiot, prepared to vote against his own self interest to “stick it to the man”. Prepared to be a single issue, low information voter without examining the big picture. See Brexit, see Donald Trump.
The right to vote should really be based on IQ tested.
The right to run in politics should be based on ‘common sense’ tested.
A rather strange and shallow analysis. The EIU expect the PLP to win by mobilizing activists. This is in my opinion more likely to alienate swing voters and work against the PLP. Also there is no mention of a better economic platform put forward by the PLP, or why the PLP will do a better job to handle and pay down the debt they created. The EIU should do better.
Or use another $350,000 to entice swing voters again.
You would not think the OBA has only 15 seats given their behavior – pathway to citizenship, an airport that only their crony members support, pepper spraying protesters, tens of millions in guarantees that taxpayers will be responsible for, increased debt and no vision for the island. Quo Fata Ferunt
I don’t believe anything when it comes to forecasting election results. You just have to look at Brexit and the US Trump win. All the forecasters where wrong….TRUTH!!
You would have believed it if it was in U.B.P.’s favour.
The PLP of 2017 has all the hallmarks of a right or far-right party. If they were centre-left they wouldn’t be anti-immigrant, homophobic, and use racial identity politics.
Only difference is P.L.P dont have de economic persausion to minipulate racial and social injustice.
Sure they do, they’re just too stupid and lazy to actually do anything…they want handouts, like you do.
Tell that to Paula Cox who was denied a job because of her political persuasion and many others we have’nt heard of.
Two thirds of economists called the Brexit vote wrong. Most political pundits thought/called a Hillary win. Time will tell and we the people will get the government we deserve.
Great analysis, but the word on the street from the swing voter ( which is about 10% of the votes ) who truly decides the election is that while they may not like some of the things the oba has done , at the same time they do not believe David Burt and the PLP are ready to lead the country yet.
They still don’t trust this with the PLP.
The PLP needs to rebrand and get new faces just as the oba does
Anyone reading this from overseas and unfamiliar with the racial dynamic of local politics could almost be forgiven for believing that the OBA is a monster doing a pathetic job and the island needs the PLP to be (re)elected to save us all .
All depends who you ask, if you ask de undeserved privileged in de right circle person you would get a different answer from de average underpaid or unemployed struggling person.
“the election will be close, but with the PLP looking increasingly well positioned to win.”
And that is why property values will continue to fall.
Well they predicted Trump would not win. They predicted that there would be no Brexit. Their predictions suck. Truth is Bermuda will fail with the PLP/UBP in government.
The OBA has the professionals required. The PLP/UBP does not. Their lot are washed up. It can be dressed up any number of ways but all in all they reallly are not capable – their record speaks for itself. They are like the abusive husband – don’t be the beaten wife that takes the abuser back.
LMBO, are you really trying to make PLP/UBP a thing?
The O.B.A. has the professionals required?????????
So who are they that weren’t in U.B.P.
They forgot to mention that majority of whites vote party while Blacks swing vote and abstain.
Its not like whites are gonna change their vote, its more like Blacks who swung their vote or abstained last time woke up.
Tired old line of thinking and dishonest.
Prove me wrong.
Wow, the first 4 comments look like folks are scared!