Ministry: Frozen Aunt Jemima Products Recalled
The Ministry of Health and Seniors is advising the public “not to eat Aunt Jemima brand frozen pancakes, waffles or French toast due to a potential risk of Listeria contamination.”
“The recall does not affect the pancake syrup or dry mixes,” the Ministry said. “No customers have reported illness.
“Products are currently being removed from shelves, but consumers are advised to check their freezers for the products. Customers who have any of the recalled products may take them back to their retailer for a full refund.”
Photo via the FDA’s website which has posted photos of all the products:
The Ministry advises that” it can take up to 70 days for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop following exposure to the bacteria.
“While most people experience short-term symptoms, Listeria infection can cause very serious complications for the unborn child of a pregnant woman as well as those with a weakened immune system,” they added.
Affected Product Description
- Aunt Jemima Lil Griddlers Blueberry 12/14.5oz
- Aunt Jemima Mini Pancakes 12/14.5oz
- Aunt Jemima French Toast 12/12.5oz
- Aunt Jemima Cinnamon French Toast 12/12.5oz
- Aunt Jemima Whole Grain French Toast 12/12.5oz
- Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake Low Fat 8/14.5oz
- Aunt Jemima Homestyle Waffle 8/17.18oz
- Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Waffle 8/17.18oz
- Aunt Jemima Blueberry Waffle 8/17.18oz
- Aunt Jemima Low Fat Waffle 8/17.18oz
- Aunt Jemima Blueberry Pancake 8/14.8oz
- Aunt Jemima Oatmeal Pancake 8/14.8oz
- Aunt Jemima Whole Grain Pancake 8/14.5oz
- Aunt Jemima Buttermilk Pancake 14.8oz
- Aunt Jemima Homestyle Pancake 14.8oz
- Aunt Jemima 60ct Club Pancakes Premium
- Aunt Jemima Pancake Mexico 60ct
- Aunt Jemima Entree Ft & Saus 12/5.5oz
- Hungry Man Selects Ckn & Waffle 8/16oz
Oh Lord! They are killing us. Who buys this crap anyway. Real Bermudians make their own pancakes and french toast. Learn how to cook slackers….
Make from scratch.