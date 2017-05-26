America’s Cup Opening Ceremony Sold Out

The Opening Ceremony of the 35th America’s Cup is sold out, and the ACBDA said “those who did not book in advance for tomorrow’s Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the festivities that follow, are advised that there will be no ticket sales at the entrance.”

“Fans that have missed out on securing tickets at The America’s Cup Village are advised there are a very limited number of tickets remaining for spectator boats on Saturday,” the ACBDA said.

“Further, tickets are still available for Sunday May 28th when Oracle Team USA meets Artemis Racing and Soft Bank Team Japan on the Great Sound. Sunday is also America’s Cup Endeavour Day, with a special focus on families and children with fun activities and entertainment throughout the day.

America’s Cup Event Authority CEO Sir Russell Coutts said, “It is great that Saturday is sold out, and the weather is looking very good for Sunday and beyond, where a full schedule of races is planned.

“It is shaping up to be incredibly competitive on the water, with the best sailors in the world going head to head, and the America’s Cup Village also looking magnificent. For the people that have missed out on securing tickets for Saturday, there should be opportunities to attend one of the days next week.“

The ACBDA added, “While it may be customary for fans to arrive at an event with the hope of buying last minute tickets at the door, this will not be possible for any America’s Cup event that is sold out. On days where the event is not sold out, this option will be available, although online sales can happen quickly so it is always recommended to pre-purchase.

“There will also be an option to upgrade tickets, from a General Admission to Grandstand seating or the Gosling’s Dark n Stormy bar, provided there is space available. This option should not be relied upon as the primary source for tickets.

“For transport, if the dedicated America’s Cup Village ferries are fully booked, public ferries and buses are a good option. Motorbike parking is free and there is plenty of it at the Transportation Hub, near the entrance to the America’s Cup Village.

“Fans who wish to drive a car must book parking in advance for the Park n Ride program online at www.americascup.com/tickets. Each car is $25 when booked in advance [$30/car if booked within 24 hours of use]. This includes a return shuttle service to America’s Cup Village for all passengers in the car, by shuttle boat or minibus [includes accessibility].

“Ongoing transportation information and updates are available at: www.acbda.bm/transport and on Twitter, please follow America’s Cup Bermuda on Twitter @AC2017BDA.”

