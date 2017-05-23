Gorham’s Store To Open Seven Days A Week

Gorham’s will be extending their business hours to seven days a week, with the store planning to open from 10am – 5pm on Sundays, and hiring nine new employees due to the extended hours.

For the past few years, the local hardware and home goods store heard from customers requesting the store stay open both days during the weekend. When the requests started to become more frequent, management decided it was time to act.

In addition to its usual hours from Monday to Saturday, Gorham’s will now be open on Sundays from 10am until 5pm.

Andrew Mackay, Gorham’s General Manager, said: “It’s something our customers have been asking us to do forever. We wanted them to know that we listened and their feedback was heard.

“As with everything else, our goal is to give customers the best possible shopping experience and by keeping our doors open seven days a week, it gives people more flexibility and greater options.”

Gorham’s also confirmed they have hired nine new employees to help with manning the store on Sundays.

“That’s another positive side to this,” explained Rod Farrington, a Senior Manager and Shareholder at Gorham’s. “In a market where jobs have been going away, not only have we never laid anyone off, but we have actually added nine new positions for people interested in working at Gorham’s.

“We are also creating more solar energy than anywhere else on the Island and now that we are open on Sundays we’re able to utilise more of this green energy source rather than it going to waste.”

Scores of people came out to Gorham’s soft opening last Sunday, which appears to be a good sign for the store going forward, according to Mr Farrington.

“We have a lot of weekend warriors and the biggest complaint from them in the past is they start a project on Saturday and can’t finish it on Sunday because they get into it and find out they are missing something and are stuck waiting until Monday or the next week.

“By staying open seven days a week, this gives them some more options and so far, the feedback we’ve received has been great. It’s very exciting. Many of our frequent customers just want something to do, be it gardening or starting a new home project, so if nothing else this gives people an extra day to browse the items in the store and get inspired for their next challenge.”

Gorham’s main store will be open every Sunday going forward, with the exception of holidays like Easter, and on two occasions throughout the year for semi-annual stock taking. For more information on store hours, visit here.

