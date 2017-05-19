Govt To Drill Well, Provide Water, Fix Roads

Under an agreement with Hotelco Bermuda — the company scheduled to develop the new hotel in St George’s — the Government has committed to drill one additional water well at the site, install a back-up generator, provide free metered water for three years not to exceed $300,000 per year, construct a new public road, repair access roads, and remove illegally dumped refuse items in the vicinity of the forts on the site.

This was explained by Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons in the House of Assembly today [May 19], with Dr Gibbons saying that the cost of the obligations totals $2.7 million, which is a “small figure when compared with the commitment being made by the developers in respect of the overall $325 million dollar investment in Bermuda.”

Photo from the ground breaking held earlier this month:

Dr Gibbons said, “A project of this magnitude requires many public and private stakeholders working together to ensure that the initial one hundred and fifty million investment in the east [which will increase to three hundred and twenty-five million dollars with construction of the Residences], progresses as seamlessly as possible.

“From excavation to finish works, this development is expected to provide jobs in a range of areas including construction, plumbing, engineering, architecture and landscaping. And upon completion, opportunities at the entry level position to senior management will be available to those choosing a career in the hospitality industry.

“Last week Members heard from my Honourable colleague, the Minister of Finance who mentioned the pending execution of a Government Guarantee on behalf of Hotelco Bermuda in relation to loans for the construction of the proposed St Regis Hotel in St. George’s.

“The Minister stated that ‘Government has supported the financing of this project by committing to provide a guarantee of up to $25 million for an estimated project cost of $150 million for just the hotel and its amenities, as well as the golf course improvements and casino in the first instance.

“In addition to the financing, a number of infrastructure related matters will also need to be addressed before, during and after construction. In the course of project review, a number of these matters were identified as items with which the Government could assist.

“As that is the case, a Supplementary Agreement was settled between the parties – Hotelco Bermuda Holdings Ltd [HBHL] and the Bermuda Government. This Agreement encompasses those responsibilities and commitments as follows.

“The Government has committed to:-

1. drill one additional water well at the site and install a back-up generator [maximum cost $650,000];

2. provide free metered water for a period of three years following issuance of the Hotel Occupancy Certificate not to exceed $300,000 per year;

3. construct and pave a new, realigned public road and ensure public parking spaces up to a maximum cost of $850,000;

4. repair access roads to Fort Victoria and Fort Albert up to a maximum cost of $300,000;and,

5. remove illegally dumped refuse items in the vicinity of the forts on the site;

Concurrently, HBHL’s has committed to:-

1. be responsible for and pay all costs associated with maintenance and/or repair of the back-up generator;

2. use the water supplied in reasonable quantities and pay the Government for any water used that is in excess of $300,000 per year;

3. for the purposes of maintenance, allow access to the well that is drilled and any other well on the site at reasonable times and, in the case of an emergency, immediately;

4. repair and maintain the non-public access roads at HBHL’s cost and expense, once the work is undertaken by Government;

5. commence major excavation works within 60 days of completion of the road realignment.

“For the Bermuda Government, the cost of the obligations I have listed above totals two million seven hundred thousand dollars some of which is spread over three years.

“Combined with the loan guarantee, this is a small figure when compared with the commitment being made by the developers in respect of the overall three hundred and twenty-five million dollar investment in Bermuda.”

The Minister’s full statement follows below:

