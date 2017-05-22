Green Family Donates $25,000 To Charity

The Green Family has donated $25,000 to three Bermuda charities, handing over $10,000 each to the Bermuda Red Cross and The Salvation Army, and making $5,000 donation to Keep Bermuda Beautiful [KBB].

The Bermuda Red Cross will put the donation towards the cost of urgent repairs at its building on Berry Hill Road, Paget. The Salvation Army will use the donation for the upkeep of its current shelter in Pembroke. KBB used the additional funds to pay for a private trucking company to collect the trash bags in the ‘Clean up for the Cup;’ an island-wide clean-up for America’s Cup on May 13 and 14.

Alexander and Andrew Green:

Andrew Green, on behalf of the Green Family, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to help these three charities that do so much to help Bermuda and its residents.

“We know how many people appreciate the good work of the Bermuda Red Cross, The Salvation Army and KBB. These charities take exceptional care of members of our community and our surrounding environment. For that reason, we are pleased to contribute to these worthwhile causes.”

Ann Spencer-Arscott, Executive Director at Bermuda Red Cross, said: “This donation is greatly appreciated and will go a long way in helping us to achieve our vision to secure a sustainable future. All of our operations are based in a building that is now over 100 years old and we need to make urgent structural repairs to the building.”

Calvin Ming, Director of Public Relations and Development at The Salvation Army, said: “We would like to thank the Green family for their generous donation. Our organisation continues to rely on the kindness of donors, supporters and fundraising activities so we very much value their contribution.

“Our shelter helps men and women of all ages who have nowhere else to go. We are also now feeding over 100 people each day and our foodbanks are constantly growing, so we are indeed thankful to the Green family.”

Anne Hyde, Executive Director at KBB, said: “This donation was gratefully received by KBB. It was extremely helpful for ‘Clean up for the Cup’ and helped us to make the event a success.”

