Group Disappointed With ‘Lack Of Progress’

The ‘We Support Pathways’ Group said they are “disappointed with the Immigration Reform Working Group’s lack of progress with ‘mixed status’ families,” saying that “almost to the day, a year has passed since a mutually agreed deadline for delivering recommendations on children and family classes of immigration.”

The group said, “Work on ‘mixed status’ families started in early summer 2016 with various public meetings held between July 19, 2016 and November 3, 2016. During those meetings the Working Group expressed concerns over a lack of data regarding affected persons.

“We have tried to assist the Working Group by reaching out to our 2,500 members and 5,000 petition supporters. We conducted a survey and shared the results with the Working Group. We understand that other community groups have also assisted with sharing data.

“We are disappointed that no recommendations have been made and that it has taken the Working Group one year and hundreds of hours in deliberations to be at the same point.

“We are also dubious with pressing the Government for further data that it has been unable to provide, especially as there is no way to know of certain individuals who have never applied for status or PRC.

“As anyone who has worked in business or policy knows, there is no such thing as perfect information. You get as much data as you can, and then you exercise your best judgment in making recommendations.

“By continuing to do nothing to resolve the issue of ‘mixed status’ families and other cases of young people, Bermuda remains in breach of international human rights standards and norms.

“When a person lives in a country for a long time, puts roots down in the community, makes friends and has family in Bermuda – their right to respect for private and family life is engaged. When these people have no pathway to long-term security, their rights are infringed.

“In our submission to the Working Group, we recommended that there be a direct pathway to status for persons born in Bermuda or who arrived at a young age, and who lived here their entire lives.

“These people so are thoroughly assimilated into Bermuda’s cultural and social fabric, and they know no other home. This would address nearly all persons in “mixed status” families and other categories of persons deserving of protection.

“We once again implore and urge the Working Group and the Government to consider this vitally needed reform.”

