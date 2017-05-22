Hamilton Princess Unveil New Staff Uniforms

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club today [May 22], debuted the new designer uniforms for pool and Beach Club employees.

The hotel has collaborated with British men’s fashion designer, Orlebar Brown, in creating the new uniforms. They consist of Orlebar Brown white Jarrett Cotton Polo Shirts and blue Bulldog Cotton Twill Shorts, featuring the hotel’s Crown & Anchor logo. The pieces are made of the highest quality materials and with the greatest care.

Orlebar Brown is a London-based clothing brand specialising in sleek and stylish men’s holiday and swimwear. They are perhaps best known as the designer of James Bond’s swim shorts seen on Daniel Craig in the 2012 film Skyfall. The brand boasts stores across the world including in the Hamptons and the South of France.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Orlebar Brown in developing new uniforms for the Beach Club and pool employees, particularly as their style and vision dovetails so well with the hotel’s,” says Allan Federer, General Manager at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “Orlebar Brown’s designs are timelessly stylish and functional and will help our employees stand out from the crowd.”

Orlebar Brown founder, Adam Brown, who spoke at today’s press conference, said, “It has been a wonderful opportunity to work with the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. At Orlebar Brown we are committed to creating classic and tailored looks that are fit for the poolside or the bar and we can’t think of anywhere this fits better than at the Hamilton Princess.”

Category: All, Business, Entertainment