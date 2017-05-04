Harrington Sound Wins Cricket Tournament

Harrington Sound Primary won the Bermuda School Sports Federation’s Primary School Boys Super 7s Cricket Tournament after defeating Saltus Grammar School in the Final, at the National Sports Center.

Harrington Sound batted first and scored 60/3 despite losing their top scorer Zeri Thomlinson for 6 runs. Isaiah O’Brien led the champions with 24 runs before having to retire after making the limit of 20 runs while Jonah Trott added 17 crucial late runs late in the innings.

Saltus started their innings aggressively and after four overs they were on 35 runs and looked on course the reach their total. Harrington Sounds final three bowlers of Trott, Keyan Webb and Sebastian Madeiros bowled tight allowing only 10 further runs. Cooper McGuire led Saltus with 21 runs before having to retire.

Harrington Sound had to chase 63 runs put up by St. David’s Primary School in their Semi-Final. St. Davids were led by Xreuck Thompson with 25 runs in the total of 63. Harrington Sound reached their target with an over to spare with Thomlinson leading the way with 24 retired, O’Brien added 10.

Saltus scored 80 runs in their Semi-Final against Elliot Primary School. Bakari Furbert was the top scorer with 25, Lucas Castree added 13 and Sachiel Ming chipped in with 12. Elliot only managed 59 in reply with Quilahn Richardson scoring 20.

BSSF Primary School Boys Super 8’s Quarter Finals

59 Saltus

30 MSA

43 Harrington Sound

42 West Pembroke

43 Elliot Primary

42 Somersfield Academy

60 St. David’s Primary

59 St. George’s Prep

