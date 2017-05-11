Harrington Sound School Closed For Two Days

The Department of Education has advised of a two day closure of Harrington Sound Primary School, saying the “school will be closed Monday, 15 May and Tuesday, 16 May for maintenance” as it “experienced an infestation of bird mites due to birds nesting in the roof.”

Commissioner of Education, Dr. Freddie Evans stated: “The school has experienced an infestation of bird mites due to birds nesting in the roof space.

“While the mites are not harmful to humans, we wish to safeguard the health of students and staff as the mites could potentially trigger allergies or asthma. The school will be closed while the pests are eradicated and general maintenance is carried out.”

“The Department of Education apologises for any inconvenience and thanks parents and guardians for their understanding. The school will reopen on Wednesday, 17 May.”

Update 1.22pm: The Ministry issued a subsequent statement amending the dates of closure to Monday, 15 May and Tuesday, 16 May, and saying the school will reopen on Wednesday, 17 May – so the text has been amended to reflect that.

