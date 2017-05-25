Harrington Sound Building Closed On Friday

Harrington Sound Primary School will be undergoing “internal cleaning and structural work” tomorrow [May 26], and the building will be closed the Ministry said, adding that all students are asked to meet their teachers at Albouy’s Point in Hamilton for 8:30am, saying that students and teachers will travel by ferry to Dockyard for the day.

“The Department of Education can report that although no further evidence of bird mites has been found at Harrington Sound Primary School, in an abundance of caution the school facilities will be undergoing some internal cleaning and structural work tomorrow. As a result, the school building will remain closed tomorrow [Friday, 26 May],” the Ministry said.

Commissioner of Education, Dr. Freddie Evans said, “We are notifying parents of the decision to close the building tomorrow. We do have a school wide plan for students for tomorrow – Friday May 26th.

“We are asking all students to meet their teachers at Albouy’s Point Park in Hamilton for 8:30 am where registration will be taken. Students should be in their school uniform.

“Students and their teachers will travel by ferry to Dockyard for the day. Parents are to pick up their students from Albouy’s Point Park between 2:30pm – 3:00pm [no later than 3:30pm].

“Further updates regarding the school will be shared with parents and notices posted on www.gov.bm.”

The school was closed for two days earlier this month as it “experienced an infestation of bird mites due to birds nesting in the roof,” and earlier this week, the Harrington Sound Primary School Parent Teacher Association held an “urgent meeting” in “reference to the health and safety issues.”

