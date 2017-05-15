Horseshoe Entrance Re-Opens After Upgrades
[Written by Marisa Whitecross]
The entrance to Horseshoe Bay recently re-opened following upgrades, and tourists and locals made their way to see the new improvements that have been taking place at the well-known beach for the past few months.
The improvements include an entire new walkway down the main entrance hill with wooden steps and roped railing as well as an extended viewing area and bench for taking pictures or sitting and enjoying the ocean view.
The original set up for parking has been completely changed as the upper parking lot has been levelled and merged with the lower parking lot. Taxis, shuttles, car and bike parking all have their own specific sections shaped as islands. Signs directing motorists where to park are present.
No trees or anything to stop wind/rain/hurricane damage this summer. Waiting to see what happens smh…
and where do they sell instant trees to do what you suggest?
I would not worry so much about storm damage as I would about intentional malicious damage & timely repair of any damage.
It is a shame that we have those in our midst who would destroy nice stuff that we pay to have made but they exist.
Looks good. Using the decorative block instead of smothering with asphalt is a nice touch that allows rain water to soak away where it falls instead being channeled someplace else.
This is a positive improvement given that Horseshoe is our #1 destination for cruise passengers – helps deal with the floods of people arriving there with a much more attractive entry, better traffic and pedestrian flow, improved rainwater management, and retains the parking for local cars and bikes.