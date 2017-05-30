Huddersfield Fans Gather For Celebration

May 30, 2017 | 2 Comments

Nahki Wells and his Huddersfield Town team held a celebration today [May 30] to celebrate the team’s promotion to the Premier League, with the squad traveling on a bus from John Smith’s Stadium to the town centre, where their fans cheered them on.

Yesterday, Huddersfield won the Championship Final at Wembley, with the game going into extra time and penalties, resulting in Huddersfield defeating Reading and earning promotion into the English Premier League.

Wells with the trophy in front of cheering Huddersfield fans today, photo courtesy of Huddersfield

DBGCjxAW0AA2HJ1

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Hurricane says:
    May 31, 2017

    This is Brilliant!

    Reply
  2. sugraknab says:
    May 31, 2017

    Well done Nahki!!

    And congrats to Town!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»