Huddersfield Fans Gather For Celebration

Nahki Wells and his Huddersfield Town team held a celebration today [May 30] to celebrate the team’s promotion to the Premier League, with the squad traveling on a bus from John Smith’s Stadium to the town centre, where their fans cheered them on.

Yesterday, Huddersfield won the Championship Final at Wembley, with the game going into extra time and penalties, resulting in Huddersfield defeating Reading and earning promotion into the English Premier League.

Wells with the trophy in front of cheering Huddersfield fans today, photo courtesy of Huddersfield

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports