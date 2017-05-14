Jessica Lewis Competes In Desert Challenge

Bermuda’s Jessica Lewis competed in the 2017 Desert Challenge in Arizona, recording top three finishes in all her events.

The two time Paralympian took to the track to compete in the 200m, where she finished 3rd with a time of 30.76. She followed that up with a second place showing in the 800m, stopping the clock in a time of 2:05.17.

During the second day of action, she finished 3rd in the 100m in a time of 17.54, and then clocked 1:02.32 during 400m to capture a third place finish.

