List Of Prohibited Items At America’s Cup Village

Branded umbrellas, coolers or other storage vessels for food or beverages, single use plastic bottles, and motorbike helmets are among the items that cannot be taken into the America’s Cup Village, with the organisers saying that “these items will be permanently confiscated at the America’s Cup Village entrance gate.”

The organisers said, “Excitement about the 35th America’s Cup is mounting and with tickets and transportation selling fast, ticketholders are asked to pay careful attention to the Terms and Conditions of entering the America’s Cup Village.

“As with any large sporting event, there are certain items that cannot be taken into the event and the full list of prohibited items is in the Terms & Conditions of each ticket purchase, and can be seen here



What To Take:

“As the America’s Cup is a sustainable event that discourages single-use plastics, the public is encouraged to bring reusable water bottles, that are not glass. There are hydration stations in the America’s Cup Village to refill bottles with filtered water. Spectators are also encouraged to protect themselves from the sun, by bringing sunscreen and a hat.

What Not To Take:

“Aside from the obvious prohibited items such as weapons, other items are not allowed, also for safety reasons. They include motorbike helmets, bicycles, roller-skates, skateboards, scooters, wheeled footwear [including children’s shoes], luggage and suitcases,” the organisers said.

“Branded umbrellas, sun parasols, clothing and other items are not permitted, nor are chairs or folded seating, coolers or other large containers. Food and drink are not to be taken in – there is a wide range of local vendors to provide refreshments in the America’s Cup Village.

“Photography enthusiasts should be aware that cameras and recording devices of any nature are prohibited, other than for recreational and personal non-commercial use. Camera lens larger than 200mm are not permitted, even for personal use.

“Baby strollers may be brought into the America’s Cup Village. They will be stored at the designated drop off area at the Ticket Holder’s own risk.

“Signs reminding spectators what not to carry will be posted at transport points, upon boarding the dedicated America’s Cup Village ferries and at Park n Ride carparks. Prohibited items must not be taken on the ferry or the shuttle bus as there is no place to store confiscated items for later retrieval.

“The public is recommended that where there is doubt about an item, choose not to take it, i.e. travel light. The search and screening process at the America’s Cup Village entrance will be thorough and prohibited items will be removed. The fewer bags a ticketholder travels with, the faster and easier the entry process will be.

“The full list of prohibited items is below, and is in the Term & Conditions of ticket purchase, and these items will be permanently confiscated at the America’s Cup Village entrance gate.

Prohibited Items As Seen In The AC Terms & Conditions

Any article that is offensive, dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal including, but not limited to: firearms and ammunition [including component parts] or replica or imitation firearms or ammunition all types of knives and bladed items offensive weapons or implements, such as extendable batons, or any items modified into weapons or replica or imitation weapons controlled drugs explosives, fireworks, flares, smoke canisters or replica explosive devices personal protection sprays, laser pointers & strobe lights glass bottles and glass receptacles [other than medication bottles for personal use]; hazardous and/or toxic materials cans any other item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the safety of [or pose a hazard to] any person or security at the Venue

Alcoholic beverages or narcotics [other than those prescribed by a registered medical practitioner]

Animals [other than certified service animals]

Banners, placards, leaflets, signs or other materials, items, objects or clothing displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images or promotional or commercial identification or messages in breach of these Conditions

Branded umbrellas and sun parasols

Bicycles, roller-skates, skateboards, scooters, wheeled footwear [including children’s shoes] or any other motorised or non-motorised vehicles [provided that baby strollers may be brought into the America’s Cup Village to be stored at the designated drop off area at the owner’s or the Ticket Holder’s own risk].

Luggage and suitcases

Helmets [including, but not limited to, motorbike helmets]

Cameras or other type of photographic or recording device [of any nature whatsoever and whether capable of capturing still or moving pictures] other than for recreational and personal non-commercial use. Camera lens length must be no larger than 200mm.

Chairs, folded seating, tents, windbreakers or other camping equipment

Compressed gas containers [other than those required for medical purposes]

Coolers or other storage vessels for food or beverages

Drones, kites, remote control aircraft / helicopters or any other motorised or non-motorised aircraft

Food and drink [other than baby food]

Phone jammers, radio scanners, walkie-talkies or 3G/4G access points/hubs

Single use plastic bottles

