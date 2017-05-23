Lost Engagement Ring At Horseshoe Bay Beach

A Canadian visitor lost her engagement ring at Horseshoe Bay Beach during a visit to the island, and is hoping that someone can assist her in finding it, saying that the ring has a lot of sentimental value.

She says it was lost on May 14 between 2.00pm and 4.30pm and is appealing to any locals who may have found it to contact her.If you have any information regarding the ring, please contact Ms. Lodder on 647-444-4329 or via email at brwn_eyed_grl81@yahoo.ca.

Read More About

Category: All