‘National Talent Pool’ For Construction Work

The Department of Workforce Development is spearheading the development of a ‘National Talent Pool’ for persons interested in construction work opportunities.

Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin stated: “New construction projects are beginning in various places on island, and forecasts suggest that this activity could remain steady during the next five year period.

“The development of a list of talented general labourers and construction workers will undoubtedly assist employers seeking ‘work ready’ individuals.”

Minister Gordon-Pamplin on-hand to congratulate some of those who recently obtained their certificates

Minister Gordon-Pamplin added: “The construction industry recognizes the need for individuals to possess basic ‘core knowledge and proficiency’ in the crafts. In this regard, the Department of Workforce Development and the Construction Association of Bermuda are organizing worksite safety training courses to prepare workers.

“We are all aware that technology changes frequently and, as a result, there is a continuous call for a certified and skillful workforce. The Department of Workforce Development is ready to lend tuition assistance to those who are unemployed and underemployed and wish to seriously engage in programs that will teach them best practice applications based on accredited industry standard curriculum.”

Those who obtained certificates [not all pictured] included: Christopher Bell-Rhoda, Christopher Bolieiro, Edward Morley, Ernest McCallan, H. Aitken III, James Perry, Jason Samuels, John Archer, Lee Conway, Martin Thompson, Murry Bartley, Omar Young, Vernon Trott, John Allen, Lionel Davis, Michael James, Michael Ross, Omar Smith, Ricky Curruthers, Seleta Williams, Wendell Lodge, Will Irvine, and Winston Caines.

The Ministry said, “Interested individuals should register today at the Department of Workforce Development to increase their chance of being selected to work on a current or future construction project. Here are a few steps to registration:

1] Complete an Employment Intake Form that can be downloaded from www.dwd.bm or simply visit the department;

2] Prepare a written resume [if you do not possess one – a Career Development Officer will assist you]; and any work references.

3] Bring in your passport [with affixed registered as a Bermudian stamp] or any Bermuda Government issued document to evidence that you are Bermudian [voter’s ID card or official letter/ spousal letter from immigration].

“We are asking individuals to be open and ready to participate in a Health and Safety programme and participate in an Introductory to Craft Skills program [if applicable],” said the Minister.

“We want to provide you with the best support in order to increase your chances of obtaining work opportunities in this rapidly expanding construction industry.”

