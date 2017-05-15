‘National Talent Pool’ For Construction Work

May 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Department of Workforce Development is spearheading the development of a ‘National Talent Pool’ for persons interested in construction work opportunities.

Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon-Pamplin stated: “New construction projects are beginning in various places on island, and forecasts suggest that this activity could remain steady during the next five year period.

“The development of a list of talented general labourers and construction workers will undoubtedly assist employers seeking ‘work ready’ individuals.”

Minister Gordon-Pamplin on-hand to congratulate some of those who recently obtained their certificates

Minister Construction Safety Certification Bermuda May 15 2017 (1)

Minister Gordon-Pamplin added: “The construction industry recognizes the need for individuals to possess basic ‘core knowledge and proficiency’ in the crafts. In this regard, the Department of Workforce Development and the Construction Association of Bermuda are organizing worksite safety training courses to prepare workers.

“We are all aware that technology changes frequently and, as a result, there is a continuous call for a certified and skillful workforce. The Department of Workforce Development is ready to lend tuition assistance to those who are unemployed and underemployed and wish to seriously engage in programs that will teach them best practice applications based on accredited industry standard curriculum.”

Those who obtained certificates [not all pictured] included: Christopher Bell-Rhoda, Christopher Bolieiro, Edward Morley, Ernest McCallan, H. Aitken III, James Perry, Jason Samuels, John Archer, Lee Conway, Martin Thompson, Murry Bartley, Omar Young, Vernon Trott, John Allen, Lionel Davis, Michael James, Michael Ross, Omar Smith, Ricky Curruthers, Seleta Williams, Wendell Lodge, Will Irvine, and Winston Caines.

Minister Construction Safety Certification Bermuda May 15 2017 (2)

The Ministry said, “Interested individuals should register today at the Department of Workforce Development to increase their chance of being selected to work on a current or future construction project. Here are a few steps to registration:

  • 1] Complete an Employment Intake Form that can be downloaded from www.dwd.bm or simply visit the department;
  • 2] Prepare a written resume [if you do not possess one – a Career Development Officer will assist you]; and any work references.
  • 3] Bring in your passport [with affixed registered as a Bermudian stamp] or any Bermuda Government issued document to evidence that you are Bermudian [voter’s ID card or official letter/ spousal letter from immigration].

“We are asking individuals to be open and ready to participate in a Health and Safety programme and participate in an Introductory to Craft Skills program [if applicable],” said the Minister.

“We want to provide you with the best support in order to increase your chances of obtaining work opportunities in this rapidly expanding construction industry.”

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Onion Juice says:
    May 15, 2017

    Getting a construction job today is like getting status.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»

Latest Podcasts

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

Podcast: World Champion Triathlete Flora Duffy

In the latest Bernews podcast, one of Bermuda’s greatest athletes of all time, Flora Duffy, says being a world champion is something she has dreamed of since she was eight-years-old. Ms Duffy was back in Bermuda taking a short break after a grueling year which has seen her achieve outstanding success. “When I started racing, I […]

Share via email
November 14, 2016 | 0 Comments
Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

Podcast: Dr Fleming On Issues Affecting Seniors

In the latest Bernews Podcast, we talk to Dr Claudette Fleming, the Executive Director of Age Concern, about issues affecting senior citizens in Bermuda. Dr Fleming talks about research she has done in Bermuda as well as the effects of the recession on Age Concern’s members. She also addresses the issue of income disparity and […]

Share via email
October 17, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

Podcast: Martha Dismont On Child Neglect/Abuse

In the latest Bernews podcast, we sit down with Martha Dismont, the Executive Director of the Family Centre, which has recently launched a campaign called ‘Neglect Is Abuse, See It, Stop It’ to try and stem a significant rise in cases of child neglect. Ms Dismont links the rise in neglect cases directly “to the […]

Share via email
September 23, 2016 | 2 Comments
Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

Podcast: Baron On Crime, Road Safety & More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we speak to the Minister of National Security Jeff Baron who revealed than gang membership has dropped by more than 150 people. Yet, he says, gangs are still changing and recruiting – sometimes even from schools. The Minister talks about his plans for restorative justice – which focuses on both the needs […]

Share via email
August 30, 2016 | 8 Comments
Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

Podcast: Governor On Airport, Commission, More

In this latest Bernews podcast, we interview George Fergusson who will soon be stepping down as Governor. He touches on a wide range of issues such as turning down a request to hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Tucker’s Point land matter, the airport redevelopment, the effect on Bermuda of Brexit, the British Government’s […]

Share via email
July 25, 2016 | 9 Comments