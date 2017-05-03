Ministry: Low Rainfall, Please Conserve Water

Saying that the current amount of rainfall in Bermuda is well below normal levels — with last month’s rainfall 80% below the normal average — the Government is urging people to “make all efforts to conserve water at this time.”

A Public Works spokesperson said, “As noted by the Bermuda Weather Service, the current amount of rainfall in Bermuda is well below normal levels for this time of year. The amount of rainfall for April 2017 was 80% below the normal average.

“This has caused a very high demand for water across the island. As a result, the Ministry has implemented conservation measures to allow consistent daily access for water truckers and piped customers while also ensuring that essential customers such as the King Edward Memorial VII Hospital, Cedar Park and Mary Victoria estates, who are solely reliant on the piped water supply, receive water during this time.

“The Ministry would like to remind the public to make all efforts to conserve water at this time. We request the public only order water as and when they need it and strongly discourage stockpiling water in their tanks.

“Residents should also monitor tank levels regularly to determine if and when they will require water. This will ensure that water can be ordered and received before running out.

“The Ministry would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”

