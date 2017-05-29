Minor Works Ongoing At Horseshoe Bay

The Ministry of Public Works advised that “soft landscaping” is still ongoing at Horseshoe Bay Beach and will continue until the end of June.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public that soft landscaping is still ongoing at Horseshoe Bay Beach and will continue until the end of June.

“Additionally, concrete work for the pedestrian beach access will commence on Tuesday, May 30th and will continue until the end of June.

“Placement of ‘gunite’ [a mortar that is sprayed onto surfaces at a high velocity] on the rock cliff along the northern parking lot will start on Thursday June 1st and should be completed by mid-June.

“The installation of fencing around the Department of Park’s storage area will commence mid-June.”

