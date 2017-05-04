Musicians, Fireworks, Skydivers, Gombeys, More

The Opening Ceremony of the America’s Cup will feature Gene Steede, H&H Gombeys, Gombey Evolution, the “Proud to be Bermudian” cast, the Royal Bermuda Regiment, Cindy Smith, John Seymour, Liv MisLu, Desmond Rivah Smith, Live Wire, John Seymour, Aimee Bento, Quinn Outerbridge, the 4-Forty-1 band, a fireworks display, skydivers and more.

“The America’s Cup Village will be centre stage for all the excitement of world class sailing and entertainment starting on Friday 26th May,” the ACBDA said.

“The legendary Gene Steede will be joined by the band of the Royal Bermuda Regiment, H&H Gombeys and Gombey Evolution and the cast of “Proud to be Bermudian”.

“The Opening Ceremony will be produced by David Durham of Yhoshi Productions with Musical Director John Woolridge; both have extensive experience of staging shows of this caliber in Bermuda.

“Well-loved local comedian and entertainer Nadanja Bailey and Emmy award winning producer and voice of Bermuda Tourism, Glenn Jones have been named the two emcees for the night, as well as for every day that the America’s Cup Village is open between May 26 and June 27.

Gene Steede explained what it means to him to be part of the official Opening Ceremony, saying, “The America’s Cup is going to be an incredible event and I am so proud to be part of the show and I cannot wait to perform in front of the crowds who will be in the America’s Cup Village for day one.

“It is going to be a huge party and I’m sure it will be the perfect start to the events that will turn the eyes of the world on our Bermuda home in May and June.”

“From 7.00pm until the Opening Ceremony starts at 8.30pm a range of Bermudian musical talent will perform, including Cindy Smith, John Seymour, Liv MisLu, Desmond “Rivah” Smith, Live Wire, John Seymour and Aimee Bento and Quinn Outerbridge.

“4-Forty-1, the official band of the 35th America’s Cup, will take to the stage to continue the party until 10.00pm with a spectacular firework display. Red Bull skydivers will also make an appearance, dropping in from the skies to join the party.

“Tickets for the first day of racing and the official Opening Ceremony are available here for as little as $10 for General Admission tickets at local pricing.

“The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers begin at 5.00pm with Jimmy “Pitbull” Spithill and ORACLE TEAM USA taking on Franck Cammas and Groupama Team France in race one, with the on-water action scheduled to end at 7.00pm.

“More local Bermudian musical acts will be announced in due course and will play on the Main Stage until the Opening Ceremony itself starts at 8.30pm.

“The Opening Ceremony is included in the ticket price to the opening day of the 35th America’s Cup, which are available here, starting at just $10 for Bermuda residents. On 26th May, the America’s Cup Village will open for business at 3.00pm and will close at 10.30pm after the Opening Ceremony and party ends at 10.00pm.”

