Negotiating Team Will Meet With Teachers Union

The Public Service Negotiating Team [PSNT] has agreed to meet with the Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] on Tuesday 6th June, and the “PSNT will make themselves available to meet with the BUT every Tuesday thereafter to ensure progress is made,” the Education Ministry said today.

This follows after the BUT held an Emergency Membership Meeting on May 25th, after which they gathered on the Cabinet Grounds, then marched through Hamilton.

Speaking at that time, the BUT’s Shannon James said the teachers met “over negotiations or lack thereof,” adding that they “have been negotiating since January, but there has been some sort of breakdown in the process.”

Quick video pan showing teachers gathered at Cabinet last week:

The Ministry of Education said, “Pursuant a commitment made to the Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] yesterday, the Minister of Education N. H. Cole Simons, is pleased to announce that, following a meeting the Premier held with the Public Service Negotiating Team [PSNT], the PSNT has agreed to meet with the BUT on Tuesday 6th June 2017.

“Further, Minister Simons noted that the PSNT will make themselves available to meet with the BUT every Tuesday thereafter to ensure progress is made.”

