‘New Strategy’ To Ensure Buses During Exams

“A new strategy has been put in place to ensure bus transportation for CedarBridge Academy and Berkeley Institute students during the six weeks of school exams,” the Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities said today, with six minibuses to be “on-call as potential stand-ins for buses that may be out of service.”

The Ministry said, “After multiple discussions involving the Premier, the Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities, the Minister of Education and officials from the two ministries, a new strategy has been put in place to ensure bus transportation for CedarBridge Academy and Berkeley Institute students during the six weeks of school exams.

“The school exams begin tomorrow [Tuesday May 2] and Transport Minister Senator the Hon. Michael M. Fahy JP announced today that 6 minibuses will be drafted into use for the early morning runs, to be on-call as potential stand-ins for buses that may be out of service.

He said, “It is imperative that school students using public transportation are able to get to class on time. And because of the exam period, it is even more important that students are not inconvenienced by the challenges we have with the bus fleet.”

“There will be three mini-buses and a special bus supervisor every morning at each end of the island during the exam schedule to ensure there is sufficient transportation departing for students, in the event of any possible disruptions.

“The agreement came after consultation with the Bermuda Minibus Association, with their members agreeing to make the service available.

“But students are advised to take the first available bus option, even if the route takes them into Hamilton, as opposed to directly to their school. Priority arrangements are being made at the Hamilton Depot to ensure students get to school on time.

Minster Fahy said, “Students, parents and the schools have quite justifiably had concerns about this transportation matter. The Government is committed to student education and the Department of Education and the Department of Public Transportation have spent considerable time looking at the issue and arriving at this solution.

“Both senior schools are encouraged to use their internal communications system to advise all students of the provision of the mini buses and direct students to make use of whichever vehicle comes to them first.”

“The DPT has been plagued with out-of-service buses for some time, although a shipment of parts has just been received that will help technicians and mechanics put more vehicles back on the road.”

