Photos/Video: AC Teams Continue To Practice

With the 35th America’s Cup set to get underway tomorrow [May 27] following a postponement due to weather, all six teams have recently stepped up their sailing practice in order to be prepared for the competition to come.

Defending champion Oracle Team USA, along with Artemis Racing, Emirates Team New Zealand, Land Rover BAR, Groupama Team France, and Softbank Team Japan have all continued their rigorous training as each team competes for one of the most prestigious awards in international sailing.

