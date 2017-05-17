Photos: Airport Redevelopment Construction

May 17, 2017 | 2 Comments

Construction on Bermuda’s new airport terminal continues with workers preparing the site for development and receiving delivery of materials for building.

The project has seen the arrival of three boat loads of materials with the latest cargo ship recently arriving in St. George’s Harbour with materials for the project being transferred to Marginal Wharf before being transported to the site.

Groundbreaking on the new 277,300 sq. ft. airport terminal took place in April, and at that time spokesperson said, “Construction is scheduled to be completed in 40 months and will take place away from the existing terminal, allowing L.F. Wade International airport to continue running uninterrupted.

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (1)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (2)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (3)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (4)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (5)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (6)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (7)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (8)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (9)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (10)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (11)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (12)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (13)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (14)

Airport Development Bermuda May 16 2017 (15)

airplane click here copy (1)

Comments (2)

  1. Real Onion says:
    May 18, 2017

    Bad idea to put Terminal there,it will be a epic failure!
    First nasty hurricane,it will be destroyed.

  2. Eastislander says:
    May 18, 2017

    Wonder if with all that digging they will dig up some of the agent orange the US is rumoured to have burried.

