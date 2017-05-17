Photos: Airport Redevelopment Construction

Construction on Bermuda’s new airport terminal continues with workers preparing the site for development and receiving delivery of materials for building.

The project has seen the arrival of three boat loads of materials with the latest cargo ship recently arriving in St. George’s Harbour with materials for the project being transferred to Marginal Wharf before being transported to the site.

Groundbreaking on the new 277,300 sq. ft. airport terminal took place in April, and at that time spokesperson said, “Construction is scheduled to be completed in 40 months and will take place away from the existing terminal, allowing L.F. Wade International airport to continue running uninterrupted.

Category: Airport/Planes, All, Photos